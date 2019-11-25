JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A body recovered in Alabama is that of a 5-year-old Florida girl who went missing earlier this month, authorities announced Monday.

An Amber Alert for Taylor Rose Williams had been canceled following confirmation of the child’s death, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief T.K. Waters said at a news conference.

“We remain committed to working to bring justice for her,” Waters said.

Brianna Williams, 27, reported her daughter missing from their Jacksonville home on Nov. 6., but the mother stopped cooperating with detectives after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story, investigators said. Williams is a petty officer at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Police found human remains Nov. 12 near Williams’ hometown in Demopolis, Alabama. Soon after, Williams was hospitalized for more than a week after trying to kill herself with an apparent overdose, officials said. She was charged with child neglect and providing false information to police and booked into jail immediately after being discharged from the hospital. She’s being held on a $1.1 million bond. She has not been charged with the girl’s death.

Arrest documents show a neighbor often saw Taylor alone at their apartment complex. Records show she last attended day care on April 29.

Authorities weren’t immediately saying how the girl died.

