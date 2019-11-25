President Trump on Monday held an impromptu White House ceremony for Conan, the dog that was wounded in assisting the Syrian raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October.

Mr. Trump hailed the male Belgian Malinois from the Rose Garden.

“It was a flawless attack, and al-Baghdadi is gone,” Mr. Trump said. “We just gave Conan and medal and a plaque. I actually think Conan knew exactly what was going on.”

Conan recovered from injuries he sustained while chasing al-Baghdadi down a tunnel during the raid by U.S. special forces.

“We’re very honored to have Conan here,” Mr. Trump said alongside Vice President Mike Pence, first lady Melania Trump and Conan’s handler.

Mr. Pence recounted Mr. Trump’s decision to give the go-ahead for the raid, allowing the president to revel in a victory amid a high-profile impeachment inquiry.

The president said special forces involved in the raid couldn’t join the ceremony for obvious security reasons.

White House staff called reporters out to the Rose Garden without prior notice.

They asked everyone to “remain as calm as possible” because “there is going to be an animal that comes out.”

Mr. Trump joked that if reporters “opened their mouths,” they would be attacked.

The president said Conan isn’t retiring anytime soon. And he marveled over the Malinois breed’s abilities in detecting drugs and other danger.

“This is the ultimate fighter, ultimate everything,” Mr. Trump said.

