A group of conservative lawyers denounced Attorney General William P. Barr’s recent speech to the Federalist Society, saying his expansive views on presidential power contradict long-standing conservative principles.

The group, Checks and Balances, is comprised of lawyers who’ve held high-level positions in previous Republican administrations.

George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and frequent critic of President Trump, and Donald Ayer, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General under President George H.W. Bush, are among its members.

Earlier this month, Mr. Barr told the Federalist Society the Constitution supports what’s known as the “unitary executive theory,” a belief that a president possesses nearly unlimited power. The theory recognizes the executive branch as more powerful than the legislative and judiciary branches.

“I’m concerned that the deck has become stacked against the executive and that since the mid-‘60s, there’s been a steady grinding down of the executive branch’s authority that accelerated after Watergate,” Mr. Barr said. “More and more, the president’s ability to act in areas which he has discretion has been smothered by the encroachments of the other branches.”

Mr. Barr went on to say the Founding Fathers supported the unitary executive theory.

“This is not new and it’s not a new theory, its a description of what the framers did in Article II,” he said.

Checks and Balances said that interpretation of the constitution is flat-out wrong. They also alleged the attorney general “rewrote history” with an “unsupported claim.”

“Barr’s view of history including his claims that the founders shared in any respect his vision of an unchecked president and his assertion that the view was dominant until it came under attack from the courts and Congress a few decades ago, has no factual basis,” they wrote.

The debate over the limits of presidential authority will be a key issue in the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry. Mr. Trump and his allies have argued that a president operates with nearly unlimited authority.

But the conservative lawyers say that view doesn’t hold water.

“The founders deliberately created a government of checks and balances, and the effectiveness of different presidents in exercising power within that framework has varied widely,” the group wrote.

“Indeed, the greatest assertions of presidential power have come in the last half-century,” they continued in the letter. “That our system has met those assertions with balanced responses of the other two co-equal branches is hardly a reason to abandon now the system that has served us well for so long.”

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

