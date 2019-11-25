A federal judge ruled Monday that former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify in the House impeachment investigation, undercutting an order from President Trump that he not cooperate with Congress.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a huge defeat for Mr. Trump, who had invoked “absolute immunity” to shield witnesses from testifying in the Democrats’ impeachment probe.

It could also pave the way for other impeachment witnesses who hav sought to duck congressional investigators. One potential key witness, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, said he would not testify unless a court orders him to do so.

The Justice Department is leading the case on behalf of the administration. A department spokeswoman said they will appeal the decision and seek a stay pending the appeal.

Judge Jackson, who was appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama, said dodging a Congressional subpoena is “an affront to the mechanism for curbing abuses that the framers carefully crafted for our protection.”

Justice Department lawyers had argued that the president’s immunity extends to current and former senior advisers. If aides are not granted immunity, the would become targets for harassment by Congress, a department lawyer argued last month.

Judge Jackson rejected that argument, saying the president cannot pass immunity on to his aides.

“However busy or essential a president aide right be, and whatever their proximity to sensitive domestic and national security projects, the president does not have the power to excuse him or her from taking an action that the law requires,” she said in a 120-page opinion.

Judge Jackson even went so far as to suggest that Mr. Trump may not be immune from testifying. She noted a previous case involving Harriet Miers, former White House counsel for President George W. Bush.

“Even with respect to the underlying contention that the president himself is entitled to absolute testimonial immunity, Miers found binding Supreme Court cases that compelled the opposite conclusion.”

The Justice Department had also claimed the federal courts should involve itself in a dispute between two other co-equal branches of government. Again, that assertion was denied.

“DOJ promotes a conception of separation-of-powers principle that gets these constitutional commands exactly backwards,” Judge Jackson continued. “In reality, it is a core tenant of this nation’s founding that the powers of a monarch must be split between the branches of government to prevent tyranny.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler called for Mr. McGahn to testify immediately, despite potential appeals from the Trump administration.

“Now that the court has ruled, I expect him to follow his legal obligations and promptly appear for the committee,” the New York Democrat said in a statement.

Another Democrat on the Judiciary Committee said the decision was good “for anyone who values the rule of law.”

“Judge Jackson’s ruling makes clear that no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States, and that witnesses must comply with subpoenas issued by Congress in connection with an impeachment inquiry,” said Rep. David Cicilline, Rhode Island Democrat.

Mr. McGahn’s attorney, William Burck, said his client will comply with the decision unless it is stayed pending appeal.

“The DOJ is handling the case so you will need to ask them whether they intend to seek a stay,” he said.

Mr. McGahn’s testimony could put former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election back in the headlines.

The Mueller probe has taken a backseat to the Ukraine investigation as the impeachment inquiry rages on.

Democrats say Mr. McGahn is a critical witness who can shed light on whether Mr. Trump tried to obstruct the Mueller probe.

During a span of meetings with Mueller’s investigation, Mr. McGahn said the president pressed him to fire the special counsel claiming purported “conflicts of interest.” Mr. McGahn said he was so distraught by the command, he considered resigning.

Ultimately, Mr. McGahn didn’t resign and left the administration a year later.

The push to terminate Mr. Mueller was one of 10 possible incidents of obstruction outlined in the special counsel’s voluminous report.

In April, the Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Mr. McGahn, but the White House blocked his testimony citing “absolute immunity.” The committee followed up with a lawsuit against Mr. McGahn in August.

Judge Jackson’s decision assures that at least three senior officials will be brought in to testify in the impeachment inquiry. The White House has claimed that Mr. Bolton, his deputy Charles Kupperman, and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney all are immune from testifying.

Although whether Congress would hear from these witnesses remained in limbo, Democrats had made preparations to hear from them.

Doug Letter, the U.S. House’s general counsel, said in a legal filing that the committee could have Mr. McGahn testify in December.

Mr. McGahn could show up and refuse to answer questions, but Judge Jackson cautioned against that strategy.

“Accordingly, just as with Harriet Miers before him, Donald McGahn must appear before the committee to provide testimony and invoke executive privilege where appropriate,” she wrote.

