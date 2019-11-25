A federal judge ruled Monday that former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify in the House impeachment investigation, undercutting an order from President Trump that he not cooperate with Congress.

The ruling is a huge defeat for Mr. Trump, who had invoked “absolute immunity” to shield witnesses from testifying in the Democrats’ impeachment probe.

It could also pave the way for other impeachment witnesses who sought to duck Congressional investigators. One potential key witness, former national security adviser John Bolton, said he would not testify unless a court orders him to do so.

The Trump administration is expected to appeal the decision.

U.S. District Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson said dodging a Congressional subpoena is “an affront to the mechanism for curbing abuses that the framers carefully crafted for our protection.”

The House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed Mr. McGahn in April. House lawyers say he is an important witness who can shed light on whether Mr. Trump tried to obstruct former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election meddling in 2016.

In August, the committee filed a lawsuit against Mr. McGahn to compel his testimony. Although the lawsuit predates the House impeachment inquiry, the committee said his testimony will be critical on “whether to recommend articles of impeachment.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler praised the decision.

“Now that the court has ruled, I expect him to follow his legal obligations and promptly appear before the committee,” he said in a statement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.