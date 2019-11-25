Tesla CEO Elon Musk explained Sunday why his newly unveiled Cybertruck’s “literally bulletproof” glass shattered in a botched onstage test.

During the introduction of Tesla’s newest vehicle, Mr. Musk wanted to show the truck’s indestructible design.

A demonstrator first walked on with a sledgehammer and successfully failed to damage the stainless-steel doors, but Mr. Musk was left stunned when both windows on the driver-side door cracked when a metal ball was thrown at them.

A Twitter user directly tweeted Mr. Musk the following Sunday, writing that “it’s ok” the windows shattered because they had been damaged when the doors had been hit with the sledgehammer.

Mr. Musk agreed, saying: “Yup. Sledgehammer impact on door cracked base of glass, which is why steel ball didn’t bounce off. Should have done steel ball on window, *then* sledgehammer the door. Next time.”

Production of Tesla’s first pickup truck is reported to begin “late 2021” and “last 2022” and will cost between $39,000 and $76,000.

