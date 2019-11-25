TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is beginning his push to get Florida lawmakers to require employers to use a federally operated electronic database to verify the immigration status of workers.

At a news conference on Monday in The Villages, the governor tied the system known as E-Verify with the battle against so-called sanctuary cities and public safety.

He was joined by two parents who say loved ones were killed by immigrants in Florida illegally, including the mother of a woman who was in a traffic accident involving an undocumented immigrant.

DeSantis renewed his support for a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and he said E-verify is a necessary step to keep undocumented immigrants from Florida.

Some lawmakers, including some of the governor’s fellow Republicans, have expressed concern and vowed scrutiny.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.