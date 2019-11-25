PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) - Authorities in Haiti said Monday that they are investigating the killings of two French nationals during a visit to the Caribbean country.

Delmas Police Commissioner Marcelin Kether told The Associated Press that the two victims were shot Sunday night shortly after they arrived in Haiti, noting it was their first time in the country. He said they were killed while waiting outside a home as their driver opened a gate.

Kether said the driver told police that two men appeared on a motorcycle and shot the French citizens but didn’t take anything. The driver was being held for questioning.

Kether said he did not have the victims’ names and that he did not know why they were in Haiti or the motive behind the killings.

France’s Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones in a statement sent to the AP.

It said the French government was working with Haitian authorities to investigate the deaths.

___

AP writer Thomas Adamson in Paris contributed to this report.

