George Papadopoulos, the former Trump campaign staffer who became a central figure in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, on Monday announced that he is officially running for Congress in California in 2020.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to announce my candidacy for California’s 25th congressional district,” Mr. Papadopoulos said on “Fox & Friends.” “I’m here to promote the ‘America First’ agenda and to enact legislation that has real-life consequences for the American people and my constituents.”

Mr. Papadopoulos said California is a state with “tremendous potential.”

“I have been living here for over a year and a half, and people every single day, when I go and talk around the districts, the state, the country, they tell me we need a candidate to represent the community that has an ‘America First’ agenda at heart, that supports the president, and if elected to Congress, would propose and enact legislation that would advance this agenda,” he said.

Mr. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI as part of the Mueller probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He served about two weeks in prison last year as a result.

He has been teasing a potential run for some time and has already submitted paperwork setting himself up for a campaign.

Mr. Papadopoulos is seeking the seat that was recently vacated by Katie Hill, a Democrat who resigned amid a scandal over an alleged sexual relationship with a member of her congressional staff and a bisexual love triangle with her husband and a campaign staffer.

