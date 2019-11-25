Federal investigators in New York have issued subpoenas seeking information about Rudy Giuliani’s consulting firm, according to a report Monday.

The Wall Street Journal reported Giuliani Partners is one of the entities named in subpoenas issued to potential witnesses in a potential money laundering case.

A broad range of charges is detailed in the subpoenas, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, obstruction of justice, wire fraud, money laundering and violation of federal election law that prohibits the use of straw donors and foreign money, CNN reported separately.

The subpoenas were served to people with ties to Mr. Giuliani, President Trump’s attorney. The subpoenas signal federal prosecutors are “looking closely at the work of Mr. Giuliani himself,” the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

In addition, two pro-Trump political action groups, American First Action and American First Policies, were subpoenaed, the paper reported.

Federal prosecutors in New York are already prosecuting two Giuliani associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who are charged with campaign finance crimes.

Prosecutors say the two men allegedly used a shell company to discuss donations they made to the two pro-Trump PACs. Mr. Parnas and Mr. Fruman have pleaded not guilty.

The two men helped Mr. Giuliani press the Ukraine government into opening investigations into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son, Hunter.

Mr. Giuliani has not been charged in the investigation.

