A Pentagon official who was a speechwriter for former Defense Secretary James Mattis has been named as the author “Anonymous” in a report Monday in the New Republic.

Guy Snodgrass, who has a new book out under his own name, was given a chance to deny the report later in an interview on Fox News.

But Mr. Snodgrass parried the question, even when host Trace Gallagher asked directly “so you are not denying that you are Anonymous.”

“I just heard this reporting as I was coming over to the studio, I got invited on to talk about national security,” he replied. “There is a lot to talk about there.”

“Anonymous” is the pseudonym for a senior administration official who portrayed President Trump in a New York Times column and now in a book “A Warning” as a ignorant and impulsive man-child surrounded by a mix of sycophants and people trying to prevent his recklessness from doing real damage.

