A police officer had seconds to act Monday after a machete-wielding man charged him with the weapon.

“Hey, don’t do it!” the LAPD officer screamed prior to discharging his weapon.

The suspect, still unidentified, was shot by an officer who arrived at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue as the first officer fell to the ground.

This is a developing emergency and will take several hours. Please retweet or distribute to your influence groups to keep traffic clear of the area. Thank you! https://t.co/wQiesQwDjf — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) November 25, 2019

A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told reporters that the suspect was transported to a medical center after the incident, which took place about 11:45 a.m. local time, a local ABC affiliate reported.

“This is a developing emergency and will take several hours,” LAPD Hollywood’s official Twitter account wrote. “Please retweet or distribute to your influence groups to keep traffic clear of the area.”

The first responding officer was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Warning: Graphic Content.

JUST IN: Machete-wielding man attacks police officer in Hollywood before getting shot; 1 officer injured (viewer discretion is advised) pic.twitter.com/cVMli03ZsF — BNO News (@BNONews) November 25, 2019

