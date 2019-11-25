Some observers wonder why many Democrats have turned left, embracing radical policies and socialism. Some also wonder why many Republicans appear reserved, offering little response to attacks by partisan rivals or the hostile news media. But there could be some change afoot.

“President Trump is a terrible Republican. It’s true. Unlike most Republicans, he keeps his campaign promises,” writes Melissa Mackenzie, publisher of the American Spectator who points to Mr. Trump’s push to reduce taxes, remedy Obamacare, curb illegal immigration, reduce federal regulations, drop out of the Paris climate accords and support Israel.

“Against an entitled bureaucratic morass, he has attempted to fulfill the wishes of his constituents, and in the process the economy has soared and families and businesses are thriving. And Trump fights. That’s the main way he’s not Republican. He doesn’t cower in fear in front of a ravenous media. He raves back,” Ms. Mackenzie notes.

“No one is used to this behavior from a Republican. Trump acts like a Democrat — keeping promises and pushing forward. To be a good Republican is to know his place: quavering, unsure of his convictions, fearful of being called racist, sexist, homophobic, and generally evil (so a normal Republican acts: as Democrat as possible in an attempt to be loved — it never works). Trump refuses to play that game. He doesn’t care if he’s loved by the ‘haters and losers.’ He wants to get things done. Republican voters, so used to being maligned, are loving winning,” she concludes.

MEANWHILE IN FLORIDA

Look for big celebrations for President Trump in Sunrise, Florida — site of the next jumbo campaign rally, on Tuesday. Joy is part of it: Mr. Trump’s campaign also will stage a happy “45 Fest” outside the host arena, starting nine hours before the main event even begins, with live music, food trucks, jumbotron screens and good cheer.

“Surrounding the homecoming rally, Team Trump will also hold an unparalleled voter registration drive as part of our efforts to keep Florida red in 2020,” the organizers advise.

But there’s never a dull moment.

“Democrats have put out the call to activists to protest the president’s appearance. They’re bringing in Baby Trump, the balloon the size of a small parade float. The GoFundMe page to pay for Baby Trump exceeded its $3,700 goal within a day after it was set up — helped by a supportive tweet from entertainer Bette Midler, who has been feuding with the president,” reports the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

THE TRILLION DOLLAR QUESTION

“Do Democrats realize how much trouble they’re in?” asks John Merline, an editor at Issues & Insights who cites multiple polls which reveal that public support for impeachment is foundering, particularly among independent voters. Support for Mr. Trump, however, is steadily inching up.

“The public is turning against the Democrats’ attempt to remove President Trump from office. The party’s presidential field looks weaker by the day. Trump’s approval rating is tied with what President Barack Obama’s was at the same point in his first term. And the economy keeps chugging along. Wasn’t Trump supposed to be packing his bags by now?” Mr. Merline asks.

“Anything can happen over the next 11 months, of course, but if Democrats continue to advertise to the public that they are too old, too far left, too driven by Trump Derangement Syndrome, and too out of touch with the concerns of the public, Trump could end up winning reelection by a landslide,” Mr. Merline concludes.

SPORTS, ENTERTAINMENT OR HEARINGS?

Nielsen Media Research ratings reveal that the impeachment hearings did not generate the blockbuster audiences that the Democratic Party was hoping for. Now comes a no-frills Seton Hall University poll which explored what the public preferred to watch instead.

“The poll asked the public if they had spent more time watching sports events, entertainment shows or the impeachment hearings in the last week. Twenty-one percent of Americans said they spent more time watching the hearings; 28 percent said they watched more sports events, while 40 percent said they watched more entertainment shows,” the survey analysis explained.

It also noted that an additional 10% didn’t watch sports, entertainment or impeachment hearings during the allotted polling time in the first place.

THE BILLIONAIRE’S RACE

Michael Bloomberg’s last minute entry into the presidential race is expensive, but he has not gotten much traction with the public. Only 20% of the public have a favorable opinion of the candidate says a new Economist/YouGov poll; consult the Poll du Jour which follows.

Meanwhile, Advertising Analytics is tracking the candidate’s record-breaking campaign spending.

“Mike Bloomberg has spent the most money of any candidate ever on a single week of political advertising. We’re looking at $31M dollars from 11/25-12/3,” the organization wrote in a tweet.

“Bloomberg would be the second billionaire to compete for the 2020 Democratic nomination, and is about 33 times richer with a net worth of $54 billion compared to Tom Steyer’s $1.6 billion, according to Forbes. The American business magazine has estimated [President] Trump’s net worth to be at $3.1 billion,” writes Tristan Justice, a staff writer for The Federalist.

POLL DU JOUR

• 40% of Americans have no opinion of Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg; 27% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 39% of Democrats agree.

• 23% of Americans have a “very unfavorable” opinion of Mr. Bloomberg; 39% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 10% of Democrats agree.

• 17% have a “somewhat unfavorable” opinion; 19% of Republicans, 14% of independents and 18% of Democrats agree.

• 16% have a “somewhat favorable” opinion; 11% of Republicans, 11% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 4% have a “very favorable” opinion; 4% of Republicans, 2% of independents and 7% of Democrats agree.

Source: AN ECONOMIST / YOUGOV poll of 1,500 U.S. ADULTS conducted NOV. 17-19.

• Items of interest to [email protected]

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.