PONCA, Neb. (AP) - A northeast Nebraska man has been given four years in prison for locking two of his children in a bedroom and denying them food.

Dixon County District Court records say 55-year-old Patrick Henderson, of Wakefield, also was sentenced Friday to a year of post-release supervision after he leaves prison.

He’d pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse - one a felony and the other a misdemeanor.

His wife, 43-year-old Angel Henderson, has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of intentional child abuse resulting in injury.

Prosecutors say the Hendersons fed their 14-year-old boy and his 9-year-old sister only once a day and not at all if they failed to finish their schoolwork. The boy also told officials his mother would choke, kick and hit them.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.