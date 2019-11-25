WILKINSBURG, Pa. (AP) - Police in western Pennsylvania believe a backseat passenger shot and killed a man and woman who were sitting in a car.

Allegheny County police say officers found the woman lying in a street with multiple gunshot wounds in Wilkinsburg just after 9 p.m. Sunday. They also noticed a car nearby, with its door open. A man was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe they were sitting in the car when the backseat passenger shot the man. The woman tried to escape but police believe the shooter followed her and gunned her down.

Their names have not been released.

The motive is unknown and no suspects have been identified.

