COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland have charged a suspect they say was found hiding in a woman’s bedroom closet wearing a towel.

Prince George’s County police said in a statement Friday that a woman arrived back at her apartment Tuesday night and heard a noise coming from her bedroom. The woman told police she opened a closet door to find the man, 24-year-old Eric Tata, hiding in the space with a towel wrapped around his body.

Police said she screamed, and Tata ran away to his nearby apartment where officers later arrested him.

Tata has been charged with fourth-degree burglary, trespassing and trespassing related to a peeping Tom offense. He was released on bond.

News outlets report online court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.