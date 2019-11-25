ANALYSIS/OPINION:

Republicans, Democrats, independents: Lend me your eyes and ears — and if Michael Bloomberg and President Trump are paying attention, here’s the American voter you both need to court.

Her name is Gladys *Harrison, and she lives in Omaha, Nebraska, where she runs a restaurant called Big Mama’s Kitchen and Catering.

In five sentences, this Democrat articulated why she’s running for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.

“The voice of working-class and middle-class Americans have been drowned out by lobbyists and special interest groups,” Ms. Harrison told the National Newspaper Publishers Association. “This, combined with the astronomical cost of health care, the burden of student debt, and the lack of jobs that pay a decent wage have led many Americans to have to work two or even three jobs to make ends meet.”

“Most people who run for office are lawyers, people who served in the military and people who have a lot of money,” she said. “We don’t have many people in Congress who know what it’s like to struggle to pay the gas bill. We don’t have many who understand the underserved, the working person, the single mom.”

Appreciate something else about Ms. Harrison. She’s a single mom, she spent a weekend in jail for not ringing up all of a friend’s merchandise and she’s black.

Who among the Dem and GOP candidates can relate? Kamala or the Donald? Michael or Cory? Elizabeth or Bernie?

Shaking my head, and you should be too.

Mr. Bloomberg kicked off his big bucks campaign with ads this weekend targeting “him” — i.e., President Trump. Par for the partisan campaign course among East Course elites.

Anyway, Democrats must pounce on Ms. Harrison or someone close to her socio-economic demographic. The left does that, you know. Find black folk, especially poor black folk, to prey upon come election time. They like to break bread with them in front of cameras and instill the fear of voter disenfranchisement.

But conservatives, liberals and independents must know there’s another card the Clintoncrats will play in summer 2020, and that’s the Joker — which they ignored in 2016. Had Hillary and Bill been experts in bid whist, they would have at least suspected that Trump would try what’s called a Boston — in other words, that Team Trump would seek Democratic, Republican and independent voters.

A single mom with one paycheck and no health insurance, like Ms. Harrison, will likely never call 1600 Pennsylvania her home.

But with substantial backing, she might make it to Capitol Hill, though that would require Democrats to take their tunnel-visioned eyes off the Donald.

It does not mean, however, that Republicans and independents should refuse Ms. Harrison their time, money or attention.

As you can see, she speaks truth to many an American’s reality. And that is the truth.

⦁ Deborah Simmons can be contacted at [email protected]

* (Correction: A headline incorrectly stated the last name of Gladys Harrison. The headline was corrected in the updated version of the column.)



Sign up for Daily Opinion Newsletter Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.