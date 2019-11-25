MELROSE, Mass. (AP) - Police have arrested a Massachusetts man they say beat his dog to death with a rock and buried the carcass in his backyard.

Melrose police say 44-year-old Adam Crook is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on an animal cruelty charge.

Crook was arrested Saturday after police got a tip from a neighbor.

Police allege he dragged his dog from his home on Friday night and struck the animal in the head with a large rock multiple times before burying it.

Police executed a search warrant to locate and exhume the dog.

Chief Michael Lyle called Crooke’s actions “absolutely reprehensible and inexcusable.”

It was unclear if Crook had an attorney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.