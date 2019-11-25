BATH, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a group home employee accused of killing a man in his care has died by suicide in an upstate New York jail.

WHEC-TV reports that 64-year-old Alan Schultheis died Friday at Steuben County Jail. Sheriff’s deputies say Schultheis jumped from a second-floor area inside the jail.

Police say Schultheis admitted to fatally stabbing 60-year-old Jay Sprague on Nov. 4. Sprague was a resident of a group home in Hornell where Schultheis was employed.

Schultheis was facing charges of murder and tampering with evidence.

___

Information from: WHEC-TV, http://www.10nbc.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.