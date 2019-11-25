Outgoing Secretary of Energy Rick Perry in an interview aired Sunday said President Trump is “the chosen one” and was “sent by God” to lead the United States.

“God’s used imperfect people all through history,” Mr. Perry said in an interview with Fox News, naming biblical figures. “King David wasn’t perfect, Saul wasn’t perfect, Solomon wasn’t perfect.”

Mr. Perry says he gave “a little one-pager on those Old Testament kings” to Mr. Trump about a month ago.

“I shared it with him and said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one and I said, ‘You were,’” he said.

“I said, ‘If you’re a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.’”

“Fox & Friends” host Ed Henry added that Mr. Perry believes former President Barack Obama was sent by God as well to be president in “that moment, in that time.”

