The Supreme Court announced Monday evening the president’s accounting firm doesn’t have to hand over his tax returns sought by House Democrats — for now — issuing a temporary injunction.

The chief justice granted the Trump administration’s request to put the House subpoena for the records on hold until the president files his appeal with the court by Dec. 5.

Should the court agree to hear the case, the inunction will stay in place preventing the House Democrats from getting their hands on the documents for their impeachment probe. But if the court declines to hear the president’s challenge, the injunction would expire and the documents would be turned over.

The president’s legal team is protesting a lower court’s ruling, siding with the Committee on Oversight and Reform, which issued a subpoena in February for eight years of the president’s tax returns in the House Democrats’ impeachment investigation.

They specifically sought financial records from Mazars USA LLP, the accounting firm for the president, dating back to 2011.

Mr. Trump’s lawyers told the justices a stay of the appeals court decision was necessary so that the justices could review a case of first impression, warning against the implications of the lower court’s move if Mr. Trump has to turn over the personal financial records at this time.

