President Trump signed a bill Monday that directs the Treasury to issue silver-dollar coins in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote.

Mr. Trump said 400,000 of the coins will be minted and honor heroes such as Susan B. Anthony, Harriet Tubman, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Ida B. Wells.

“My administration will always celebrate the immeasurable contributions of women,” Mr. Trump said.

“That’s a big thing,” he told prominent women who gathered for the bill in the Oval Office. “You’ve been working on this for years.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, said proceeds from purchases of the coin will go to charity.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said it’s “hard to imagine” it’s only been 100 years since women received the right to vote.

She said she would like to see a female president, though turned to Mr. Trump and said, “your victory kept that job open.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican, also attended the ceremony.

