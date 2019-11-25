BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The trial of a man charged in the shooting of his sister-in-law in Hampden is winding down.

Jurors were expected to begin deliberations after closing statements Monday in the trial of Philip Clark. He’s accused of shooting Renee Henneberry Clark 10 times in Hampden.

Henneberry Clark had a protection order against her estranged husband, and a criminal trespass order against his brother, Philip Clark. The shooting, in July 2018, happened hours after a confrontation over Clark’s tools being removed and taken to Henneberry Clark’s home.

Philip Clark, who’s on trial for murder, told police he snapped because the victim pushed “every frigging button.” The defense contends he should be convicted of manslaughter, not murder.

