By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Monday, November 25, 2019

President Trump said Monday he still has confidence in acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who’s taking much of the criticism for the Ukraine affair and other matters.

Asked at a Rose Garden event if he still has confidence in Mr. Mulvaney, the president said, “Yes I do. Of course.”

Mr. Mulvaney was standing a few yards away.

The acting chief of staff has come under fire for his role in carrying out the president’s wishes to withhold military aid to Ukraine temporarily, a central focus of the House impeachment probe.

