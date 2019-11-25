President Trump said Monday he still has confidence in acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who’s taking much of the criticism for the Ukraine affair and other matters.

Asked at a Rose Garden event if he still has confidence in Mr. Mulvaney, the president said, “Yes I do. Of course.”

Mr. Mulvaney was standing a few yards away.

The acting chief of staff has come under fire for his role in carrying out the president’s wishes to withhold military aid to Ukraine temporarily, a central focus of the House impeachment probe.

