An 82-year-old female bodybuilder from New York is being heralded for fighting off an intruder from her home recently.

Willie Murphy told WHAM she was heading to bed Thursday night when a man began pounding on the door of her Rochester home, asking her to call an ambulance because he was sick.

Ms. Murphy called 911, but she didn’t let the man in, which prompted the man to allegedly break-in.

“I hear a loud noise,” she said. “I’m thinking, ‘What the heck was that?’ The young man is in my home. He broke the door.”

However, Ms. Murphy is an award-winning bodybuilder who works out almost daily, and she wasn’t going to let him get away.

“He picked the wrong house to break into,” she said.

Ms. Murphy said she hid in her dark house and grabbed the nearest thing she could find, a table, as the suspect walked through her home.

“I picked up the table, and I went to work on him. The table broke,” she said, “and when he’s down. I’m jumping on him.”

Ms. Murphy then said she used a bottle of shampoo to further disorient him.

“I grabbed the shampoo,” she said. “Guess what? He’s still on the ground. In his face, all of it, the whole thing.”

“I got the broom,” she said. “He’s pulling the broom. I’m hitting him with the broom.”

That’s when authorities arrived and took the man to the hospital for his injuries. There’s been no update on his name or whether he’s been arrested or charged for the alleged break-in.

Ms. Murphy retold her story at her local gym Friday and said she hopes her story will inspire people of any age.

