ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque officials say they’re launching a new operation that will target the 15 most violent criminal offenders in the city.

The “Metro 15 Operation” announced Tuesday will be conducted by Albuquerque police in conjunction with state and Bernalillo County prosecutors and investigators from multiple agencies.

According to the announcement, an apprehension team will go after offenders on a continuously updated list prepared by the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office.

Mayor Tim Keller said the operation is intended to focus on “the worst perpetrators of violent crime” with a narrowly targeted approach to reduce crime in the city.

Participating agencies also include investigators from the state Attorney General’s Office, the state Office of Superintendent of Insurance and the state Office of Probation and Parole.

