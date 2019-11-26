ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Anchorage law enforcement officers are looking for a man who robbed a credit union.

Anchorage police say the unidentified man on Monday afternoon held up a branch of the Alaska USA Federal Credit Union on west 36th Avenue.

The man was dressed in black and he wore a ski mask. He entered the credit union shortly after 3:30 p.m.

The suspected handed a demand note to a teller and said he had a gun.

The man grabbed cash, ran out of the building and headed south.

Police say people with information about the robbery should contact the FBI office in Anchorage.

