Yet another poll shows President Trump’s support ticking up amid Democrats’ impeachment push.

A Quinnipiac University Poll released Tuesday says not only did his approval rating rise a couple of points, but support for impeaching and removing him from office is down.

It’s still a close question — 45% say he should be ousted, compared to 48% who say he shouldn’t.

But that’s a reverse from a month ago, when 48% thought he should be impeached and removed and 46% didn’t.

The numbers are the latest to signal Democrats’ two weeks of impeachment hearings failed to convince voters of the urgent need to remove him.

And Quinnipiac said it’s doubtful more hearings will change anything.

They said 86% of those surveyed said their mind is made up on the question.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.