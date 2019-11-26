Sen. Bernard Sanders leads a crowded top tier of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders in New Hampshire, according to a Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll released on Monday.

Mr. Sanders, Vermont independent, was the top choice of 16% of likely Democratic primary voters and was followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 14%, Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, at 13%, and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 12%.

Compared to a Suffolk/Globe poll taken in August, Mr. Buttigieg gained 7 points of support and Mr. Biden dropped 9 points. Mr. Sanders lost 1 point of support and Ms. Warren held steady.

In the new survey, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii was next at 6%, followed by entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 4%, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California at 3%, and Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey and billionaire former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer at about 2% apiece.

Among those who watched last week’s debate, 23% said Mr. Buttigieg did better than expected. He was followed by Mr. Booker at 16%, Ms. Klobuchar at 15%, Ms. Harris at 12% and Ms. Gabbard at 11%.

Mr. Biden led the way on who respondents thought did worse than they expected, at 44%. Ms. Harris was next at 13%, followed by Ms. Gabbard at 11%.

The survey of 500 likely Democratic primary voters was taken from Nov. 21-24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

