A Michigan Democrat is walking back her support for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, instead saying Sunday there may not be any “value” in impeaching the president ahead of the election.

“We are so close to an election,” said Rep. Brenda Lawrence, Michigan Democrat, on a local radio program, Charlie LeDuff’s “No BS News Hour.”

“I will tell you, sitting here knowing how divided this country is, I don’t see the value of taking him out of office. But I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable,” she added.

The marker could be a censure where lawmakers vote to rebuke the president’s actions instead of voting for articles of impeachment.

“I want him censured. I want it on the record that the House of Representatives did their job, and they told this president and any president coming behind him that this is unacceptable behavior and, under our Constitution, we will not allow it. … I am a Democrat, but I am an independent United States of America citizen,” the lawmaker said.

The remarks come as recent polls suggest the two weeks of public hearings on the impeachment inquiry held by House Democrats have not increased public support for impeaching Mr. Trump.

