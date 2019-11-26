Influential social-conservatives have banded together to urge Chick-fil-A to do an about-face on its decision to stop donating to The Salvation Army.

Brent Bozell (Founder and President Media Research Center), Kay Coles James

(President, The Heritage Foundation), Lt. Col. Allen B. West (US Army, Retired, Member, 112 US Congress), and an extensive list of other famous conservative faces have signed a letter asking the fast-food giant to resume its support for the famous charity, in addition to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Chick-fil-A relented to years of pressure by LGBTQ activist groups earlier this month.

“We are tremendously disappointed at your company’s complicity in defaming the mission and intent of the Salvation Army, one of America’s oldest and most accomplished charitable organizations,” a letter obtained by The Washington Times reads.

“Your company’s stated mission is ‘To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A,’” the writers noted.

“Yet, by bowing to the pressure of left-wing extremist groups, you’ve allowed those ‘faithful stewards’ of the Salvation Army to be branded as ‘extremists,’ likely triggering a series of future events detrimental to the organization and the millions of American poor they serve,” they concluded.

Dan Cathy, the company’s president and CEO has been accused by left-wing activists of discrimination since 2012 because he holds a Christian definition of marriage.

“When you were under attack by the left in 2012, America’s families stood with you,” the letter continues. “We, the signers of this letter, stood with you, and many of us urged our supporters to do the same. We helped form long lines at your stores, stretching out the doors and around the buildings, in many cases. As a result, your restaurant chain vaulted into the top 3 nationwide.”

“But, your latest decisions to withdraw charitable giving to the Salvation Army and other Christian charities has betrayed the very people who stood with you. You have instead allied yourself with a bully-tactic leftist movement that will never be satisfied with your compromises.”

The Christian-friendly restaurant chain sees things differently.

“We made multiyear commitments to both organizations, and we fulfilled those obligations in 2018,” a company spokesperson said on Nov. 18. “Moving forward you will see that the Chick-fil-A Foundation will support the three specific initiatives of homelessness, hunger and education.”

“Additionally, the Foundation will no longer make multiyear commitments and will reassess its philanthropic partnerships annually to allow maximum impact,” the company said in a press release. “These partners could include faith-based and non-faith-based charities.”

Other signatories include:

J. Christian Adams: President and General Counsel Public Interest Legal Foundation

Aaron Baer: President Citizens for Community Values

Dr. David L. Black: Founder and Chairman 2nd Vote

Hon. J. Kenneth Blackwell: Former United States Ambassador United Nations Human Rights Commission

Morton C. Blackwell: President Leadership Institute

Andersen Blom: President Hawaiian Values

Dick Bott: Founder Bott Radio Network

Rich Bott: Chairman/CEO Bott Radio Network

Susan Carleson: Chairman American Civil Rights Union

Stephanie Coleman: Executive Director Liberty Action Network

Chad Connelly: President Faith Wins

Charlie Copeland: President Intercollegiate Studies Institute

Justin Danhof: General Counsel National Center for Public Policy

Dr. Tim Daughtry: Author and Commentator

Elaine Donnelly: President Center for Military Readiness

Becky Norton Dunlop: Reagan Administration (1981-1989)

Robert K. Fischer: Meeting Coordinator Conservatives of Faith

Daniel Greenfield: Shillman Journalism Fellow David Horowitz Freedom Center

Rebecca Hagelin: Columnist The Washington Times

Colin A. Hanna: President Let Freedom Ring

Philip B. Haney: Founding Member DHS, CBP Officer (Ret.)

Jake Hoffman: President & CEO Rally Forge

Bishop E. W. Jackson: President STAND Foundation, Inc

Sheryl Kaufman: Board Member Americans for Limited Government

Andrew Klavan: The Daily Wire

Kelly Kullberg: Author American Association of Evangelicals (AAE)

David Kupelian Vice President and Managing Editor WND.com

Jim Ross Lightfoot: Member of Congress (ret)

Trevor Loudon: Author, Film maker

Rick Manning: President Americans for Limited Government

Gary Marx: Former Executive Director Faith & Freedom Coalition

John McLaughlin: McLaughlin & Associates

Cleta Mitchell: Attorney Washington, DC

Stella Morabito: Author

Penny Nance: CEO and President Concerned Women for America

Lisa B. Nelson: CEO American Legislative Exchange Council

Richard Norman: Founder and President The Richard Norman Company

Dr. Everett Piper: Former University President, Author & Washington Times Columnist

Nancy Schulze Co-founder with Vonette Bright The American Prayer Initiative

Kelly Shackelford: President/CEO First Liberty Institute

James Simpson: Author, Investigative Journalist

Carlton H. Smith: President Architekton Global, Inc.

Mat Staver: Founder and Chairman Liberty Counsel

Ginni Thomas: President Liberty Consulting

Richard A. Viguerie: Chairman ConservativeHQ.com

Billie Tucker Volpe: CEO Service Bureau, Inc.

