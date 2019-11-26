WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — There’s a new chant at an election rally for President Donald Trump: “Conan, Conan.”

Rallygoers delighted Tuesday in Vice President Mike Pence’s mention of the U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Pence was warming up the crowd before Trump took the stage for his first rally in Florida since he officially changed his residency from New York to his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach.

Pence tells the crowd, “Our troops are coming home and Conan the hero dog is just fine.”

Conan, a Belgian Malinois, visited the White House on Monday, where Trump introduced Conan as “right now, probably the world’s most famous dog.”

