FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (AP) - State and local authorities are investigating the discovery of some human remains in rural Adams County.
A hunter found the remains in some woods near Friendship on Saturday. Law enforcement officers responded and the remains were confirmed to be human.
WSAW-TV reports the Adams and Dane County Sheriff’s Offices and the state Division of Criminal Investigation are among agencies investigating.
