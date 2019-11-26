President Trump is donating his third-quarter salary of $100,000 to the fight against the opioids epidemic, the White House said Tuesday.

The money will be sent to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health, which is leading the fight against prescription painkiller, heroin and fentanyl addiction.

Mr. Trump in 2017 deemed the opioid crisis to be a public health emergency, so he wants to see progress heading into campaign season. Roughly 70,000 people died of drug overdoses in 2017, with about two thirds of those deaths involving an opioid.

“While the number of Americans who misused opioids decreased from 11.4 million in 2017 to 10.3 million in 2018, President Trump continues to lead his whole-of-government effort to turn the tide on the American opioid epidemic,” a senior administration official said.

Mr. Trump hasn’t released his tax returns but is estimated to be worth billions, so he’s donated his official pay to various agencies and causes.

He donated his second-quarter salary to the surgeon general’s office.

Previous donations went to the National Parks Service, National Institutes of Health, Small Business Administration and the departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Transportation, Veterans Affairs, Homeland Security and Agriculture.

