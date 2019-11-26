While his eponymous Drudge Report is still the king of conservative aggregator websites, Matt Drudge’s rivals are gaining ground.

Five right-tilting upstarts — Whatfinger News, Liberty Daily, Rantingly, NewsAmmo and Gab Trends — increased their average monthly traffic and engagement, as measured by average visit duration and average pages per visit, from September-October 2018 to 2019, according to SimilarWeb, which shared its data with The Washington Times.

At the same time, the marketing-intelligence company found traffic to the Drudge Report during that period declined by 15%. From July to October, Drudge dropped from 96 million total visits to 77 million, prompting recent headlines such as True Pundit’s “Drudge Bleeds Out as Conservatives Flee.”

The Drudge Report has stoked alarm on the right for appearing to pivot on its support for President Trump, linking increasingly to stories critical of the Republican administration and to media websites accused of harboring an anti-Trump bias such as CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post.

The same cannot be said of Whatfinger, the largest of the Drudge rivals, which favors links to conservative news and opinion websites such as Fox News, Breitbart, Daily Signal, Daily Wire, Western Journal and WorldNet Daily.

Whatfinger grew by 40.8% year over year, increasing its traffic from 2.23 million to 3.2 million. The next largest site, the Liberty Daily, grew by 72% as its average monthly visits grew to 1.72 million, according to SimilarWeb.

The Liberty Daily makes no bones about its rivalry, cheekily billing itself as “The Conservative Alternative to the Drudge Report.”

B.J. Rudell, associate director of the Center for Political Leadership, Innovation and Service at Duke University, said the growth of the Drudge rivals reflects a polarized climate in which news-seekers “want to read what they already believe.”

“Trump’s approval numbers haven’t changed much in the past year,” he said. “But Drudge’s editorializing of Trump has. So it’s reasonable to expect that some conservative Drudge readers—those who have stuck by Trump—would look elsewhere.”

At Rantingly, the banner headline Tuesday was, “Bloomberg Hopelessly Compromises His Media Company” and linked to a New York Post article. The website grew year-over-year by 316%, increasing from 61,000 monthly visits to 255,000.

NewsAmmo, founded last year by a “few friends who live in Texas and Nebraska,” had the lowest traffic numbers but the highest growth, logging 12,700 monthly visits in September-October.

The youngest site, Gab Trends, part of the right-wing social-media network Gab, launched last month and has already built its average monthly traffic 67,400,” said SimilarWeb.

Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge has yet to comment publicly on reports of his shift, but theories for the pivot range from his friendship with conservative pundit Ann Coulter — who has been openly critical of President Trump on border-security and immigration issues — to a possible loss of confidence in the president’s ability to execute a conservative agenda.

