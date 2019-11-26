CASPER, Wyo. (AP) - The family of a man who was shot and killed by police officers in Wyoming is suing the city of Casper and the Casper Police Department.

Daniel Wolosin alleges in the wrongful death lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court that police officials failed to properly train officers in de-escalation techniques and failed to enforce policies that would have prevented the death of 38-year-old David Wolosin.

Authorities say Wolosin opened fire first in the May 2018 shootout after two officers were called to check on a report of a man allowing children to drive a car on a dirt lot.

Officer Jacob Carlson was shot multiple times by Wolosin and nearly died.

City attorney John Henley told the Casper Star-Tribune that he had not yet reviewed the lawsuit. Prosecutors previously determined the officers’ actions were justified.

