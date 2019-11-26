BISBEE, Ariz. (AP) - A former Cochise County jail chaplain accused of sexually assaulting female inmates faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to multiple charges.

Herald/Review Media reported that 64-year-old Douglas Packer pleaded guilty Thursday in Superior Court to kidnapping with intent to commit sexual abuse, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct.

Defense attorney Jake Amaru said Packer wanted to spare his victims further anguish, and prosecutor Lori Zucco said the victims were consulted about the plea “and each supported it.”

Zucco says Packer faces lifetime probation and lifetime sex offender registration in addition to 15 years in prison when sentenced Jan. 13.

Packer was a ministry volunteer at the county jail in Bisbee from 2008 until his hiring as detention center chaplain in 2012.

