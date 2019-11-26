The Justice Department on Tuesday asked a federal judge to halt former White House Counsel Don McGahn from testifying in the House Democrats’ impeachment probe of President Trump while it appeals her ruling.

If granted, the delay would force Democrats to put off hearing from Mr. McGahn, whom they’ve labeled a crucial witness. It also pauses the Democrats’ efforts to hear from other top officials, including former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton and his deputy, Charles Kupperman.

Justice Department lawyers said there is no reason to rush Mr. McGahn’s testimony while an appeals court mulls Mr. Trump’s claim that his aides are immune from a congressional subpoena.

“If the order is not stayed and Mr. McGahn must appear before the committee, then the claim of immunity will have been ‘effectively lost,’ ” the lawyers wrote in their 11-page filing.

The filing comes after U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson ruled that Mr. McGahn must testify, rejecting the Justice Department’s claim that current and former officials have “absolute immunity.” Judge Jackson also scolded Mr. Trump’s efforts to block congressional investigators by directing aides not to testify.

“Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that presidents are not kings,” she wrote.

But in their appeal Tuesday, the department insisted presidential advisers are immune from congressional subpoena. Justice Department lawyers said no federal appeals court decision has decided that issue.

“On an issue of this importance to the nation, it plainly serves the public interest to have the issues raised in this case resolved by an appellate tribunal,” they wrote.

The next step would be an appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. That is expected to be filed in the next few days.

