By Bailey Vogt - The Washington Times - Tuesday, November 26, 2019

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway refused Tuesday to confirm the gender of Conan, the dog honored at the White House on Monday because she didn’t want to be accused of a gender-based scandal.

Mrs. Conway lauded Conan — who took part in the raid that killed terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — but reporters began asking her to sort out confusion over Conan’s gender.

After a White House pool reporter referred to Conan as “a very good boy,” an administration official corrected the report, saying Conan was a “very good girl.” However, after that, another official said Conan was a male.

In the White House’s Brady Briefing Room, NBC News’ Hans Nichols asked Mrs. Conway: “Can we just get you to definitively say the sex of Conan the dog?”

“No, I won’t do that,” Mrs. Conway responded.

“You don’t know if it’s a boy or girl?” Mr. Nichols asked.

“No, I won’t do that because then you’ll say that I was talking about somebody’s sex or gender, so I’m not doing that,” Mrs. Conway said.

“Well, it’s just a dog,” Mr. Nichols responded, “Is it a good boy or a good girl?”

“I don’t think we talk about, we don’t talk about sex in the White House briefing room, Hans,” Mrs. Conway replied.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the Office of the Secretary of Defense said the U.S. Special Operations Command confirmed that Conan is a male dog.

Conan, a Belgian Malinois, was honored with a medal and a plague for his heroics, with President Trump calling him “the ultimate fighter, ultimate everything.”

