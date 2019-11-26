White House counselor Kellyanne Conway refused Tuesday to confirm the gender of Conan, the dog honored at the White House on Monday because she didn’t want to be accused of a gender-based scandal.

Mrs. Conway lauded Conan — who took part in the raid that killed terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — but reporters began asking her to sort out confusion over Conan’s gender.

After a White House pool reporter referred to Conan as “a very good boy,” an administration official corrected the report, saying Conan was a “very good girl.” However, after that, another official said Conan was a male.

In the White House’s Brady Briefing Room, NBC News’ Hans Nichols asked Mrs. Conway: “Can we just get you to definitively say the sex of Conan the dog?”

“No, I won’t do that,” Mrs. Conway responded.

“You don’t know if it’s a boy or girl?” Mr. Nichols asked.

“No, I won’t do that because then you’ll say that I was talking about somebody’s sex or gender, so I’m not doing that,” Mrs. Conway said.

“Well, it’s just a dog,” Mr. Nichols responded, “Is it a good boy or a good girl?”

“I don’t think we talk about, we don’t talk about sex in the White House briefing room, Hans,” Mrs. Conway replied.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the Office of the Secretary of Defense said the U.S. Special Operations Command confirmed that Conan is a male dog.

Conan, a Belgian Malinois, was honored with a medal and a plague for his heroics, with President Trump calling him “the ultimate fighter, ultimate everything.”

