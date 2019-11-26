SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has convoked a second meeting of legislators and law enforcement officials in response to the August mass shooting in El Paso, Texas.

In a statement on Monday, the first-year Democratic governor described a meeting with the state attorney general, state House speaker and U.S. Congressional delegation on possible action to decrease the risk of home-grown terrorism in New Mexico.

Lujan Grisham says the discussion centered on access to weapons, possible tougher penalties for “domestic terrorism” and more robust data tracking. She stressed the importance of evidence-based reforms.

The Aug. 3 shooting at an El Paso Walmart killed 22 people and took place within 10 miles (15 kilometers) of New Mexico. The state Legislature convenes in mid-January to consider possible safety reforms.

