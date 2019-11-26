The public hearings in the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump didn’t do much to change public opinion on whether Mr. Trump should be impeached and removed from office, according to a new CNN poll released on Tuesday.

In the poll, 50% of Americans said they think Mr. Trump should be impeached and removed from office compared to 43% who said they didn’t think so. Those numbers were the same as those in a CNN survey conducted last month.

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence conducted a series of public hearings this month in its probe into whether Mr. Trump improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into launching investigations into the 2016 election and into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat, said in a letter to colleagues on Monday that lawmakers are now preparing a report summarizing evidence they’ve found so far that will be forwarded to the House Judiciary Committee when Congress returns from Thanksgiving recess.

The CNN poll of 1,007 adults was taken from Nov. 21-24 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

