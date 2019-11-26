Are you an urban hipster looking for a fashionable new hoodie for Christmas that’ll be just perfect to ward off the winter’s chill?

Wait! There’s more!

Do you also need clothing items where you can slide in a couple of pieces of body armor — just in case?

A company in Utah may have exactly what you need.

Just in time for the holidays, MacGregor Tactical LLC, a veteran-owned business in St. George, Utah, is rolling out the “Lion Shield Bullet Resistant Hoodie.” Company officials say it’s a new way for members of law enforcement or the military to wear and carry their concealable soft armor.

Or, you could check out the “Wonder Hoodie,” made by a company of the same name in Palo Alto, Calif. According to their website, the founder started the business when a neighbor was shot during a robbery.

“Our mission is to make body armor more accessible to all and allow everyone to feel safe walking around their communities,” the website states.

And unlike other companies offering bulletproof clothing, officials at “Wonder Hoodie” said their products don’t need open sleeves to slide-in bulky protective plates. The protective material becomes part of the outfit.

