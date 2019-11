The White House and the Capitol were put on lockdown Tuesday morning for an unspecified emergency.

Journalists at the White House were told to shelter in place, and people outside the complex were not allowed to enter.

Capitol police weren’t allowing anyone to enter congressional buildings.

Law enforcement officials told NBC News that an airspace violation was reported in Washington, and fighter jets were scrambled.

