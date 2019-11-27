“Anonymous,” the unnamed White House official who recently released his tell-all book “A Warning,” said Tuesday he would reveal himself to President Trump before the 2020 election.

During a question-and-answer session on the social media site Reddit, Anonymous said *he’s “not afraid to use” his name, but want to keep his identity secrets just like the “Founding Fathers” who “also disguised their names under pseudonyms.”

“As far as anonymity is concerned, I will not keep my identity shrouded in secrecy forever,” Anonymous wrote. “Donald Trump has not heard the last of me. There is more to come. Other people who are currently serving, and who have left, are also considering adding their voices before votes are cast in 2020.”

Anonymous continued: “We talk about this with some regularity. In the meantime, Trump must answer to the American people for his own conduct instead of redirecting their attention.”

When one Reddit user asked: “Why do you have so little integrity to come out publicly and speak?”

Anonymous responded: “Trump will hear from me, in my own name, before the 2020 election.”

Anonymous — who Reddit admins said was verified by the author’s publisher as the real person — warned that impeachment would further divide the country and promised: “There is more to come, in due course.”

“Anonymous” portrayed Mr. Trump in a New York Times column and now in the book “A Warning” as an ignorant and impulsive man-child surrounded by a mix of sycophants and people trying to prevent his recklessness from doing real damage.

• Victor Morton contributed to this report.

* (Editor’s note: Anonymous could be a man or a woman, but for the purposes of this article, we used male pronouns for simplicity’s sake.)

