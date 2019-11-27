A former Major League Baseball player is teaching his boys how to fire guns — just in case they have to deal with a President Bernie Sanders.

Aubrey Huff posted on Twitter a photo of himself proudly holding up a used target from a gun range as a younger boy points from just outside the frame.

“Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must,” he wrote.

Getting my boys trained up on how to use a gun in the unlikely event @BernieSanders beats @realDonaldTrump in 2020. In which case knowing how to effectively use a gun under socialism will be a must. By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA @WatchChad #2ndAmendment pic.twitter.com/6xUsS7ciX3 — AUBREY HUFF (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

The boys are also good shots, he noted.

“By the way most the head shots were theirs. @NRA,” he continued, concluding the tweet with a “2nd Amendment” hashtag.

Huff didn’t back down in the face of backlash on Twitter from such celebrities as Patricia Arquette and Kathy Griffin, the latter of whom retweeted his post with the words “This dumb f**k right here.”

He replied by posting the infamous picture of Ms. Griffin holding the severed head of a President Trump effigy and calling her a “moron” using a hashtag.

“My boys and I were shooting a fake paper target, as I was teaching them safe gun practices. Yet here’s a picture of you holding a fake head of @realDonaldTrump murdered by your hand with a knife. How’d that work out for your career?” he told Ms. Griffin.

My boys and I were shooting a fake paper target, as I was teaching them safe gun practices. Yet here’s a picture of you holding a fake head of @realDonaldTrump murdered by your hand with a knife. How’d that work out for your career? The hypocrisy is strong with this one. #moron https://t.co/Id3ygC31kH pic.twitter.com/lcb3ijCgeC — AUBREY HUFF (@aubrey_huff) November 26, 2019

In a 13-year career with five teams, about half of it with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, Huff batted .278 and collected almost 1,700 hits and 242 home runs. He won one Silver Slugger award — in 2008 as the designated hitter for the Baltimore Orioles — and finished in the top 10 in the MVP balloting in 2010 for the San Francisco Giants, who were World Series champions that year.

