China has surpassed the United States as the country with the most diplomatic reach around the world, according to a new report.

Think tank Lowy Institute published an infographic that found China acquired 276 diplomatic posts across the globe, pushing the United States’ 273 embassies, consulates and other official government buildings to second place.

The Lowy Institute ranked the 61 countries involved in the G-20 and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development to indicate “strengths and weaknesses in geographic coverage and geopolitical reach.”

The rankings show China’s rise to diplomatic prominence: In 2017, the country had 271 posts around the world —three fewer than the U.S. — and 263 posts in 2016.

The U.S. had 274 outposts in 2017 and 271 in 2016. Statistics for 2018 were not provided.

Last month, another report said China now tops the U.S. as the country with the richest people. Credit Suisse Research Institute found in its annual global wealth survey that China has 100 million people in the top 10% of wealth, compared to the United States’ 99 million.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.