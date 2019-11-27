The Trump administration still can’t say how many illegal immigrant children were separated from their parents during last year’s zero tolerance border fiasco, and wasn’t even prepared to figure out how to reunite them at the time it enacted the policy, the Homeland Security inspector general concluded in a new report this week.

Worse yet, the goal of zero tolerance — ending catch-and-release of illegal immigrant families — was a failure, the inspector general said.

The report revealed that the administration tested a zero tolerance policy in one region in 2017, and should have known its systems weren’t up to the challenge of tracking the families, but went ahead anyway.

“CBP officials have been aware of these IT deficiencies since at least November 2017,” the audit found.

The report is a damning indictment of the zero tolerance effort, which then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions and then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen implemented to try to stop the caravans and other illegal immigrants from Central America — particularly parents bringing their children.

The thought was to bring criminal charges against parents for illegal entry into the U.S., hoping that would serve as a deterrent. But because there are no family prisons, once the parents were charged, their children were separated and put in the care of the federal Health Department.

And once separated, the federal government had little idea how to track the various units of each family, the inspector general said, making reunification a nightmare.

The audit says that while the computer system allowed Border Patrol agents to note a family was separated, it lacked the ability to say that it was because of the zero tolerance policy. That left Border Patrol agents to adopt “ad hoc techniques” to try to solve the situation in the middle of the crisis, but those tactics introduced more data errors.

After a federal judge ordered the families to be reunited, the scope of the errors became clear.

“Border Patrol immediately struggled to keep pace with the high volume of migrant apprehensions and separations resulting from Zero Tolerance. They also could not determine how many children in Border Patrol custody were separated from parent(s) at any given time,” the audit found.

Another problem was the number of agencies involved, none of which had systems that easily interfaced with each other. Border Patrol agents would turn the parents over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and eventually to the Justice Department for prosecution, while the children ended up with the Health Department.

One Border Patrol station resorted to using a whiteboard and dry-erase markers to track families, but as the audit noted, that “could accidentally be erased.”

ICE officers ended up building their own Microsoft Excel spreadsheets to try to track the children.

The inspector general said Homeland Security had at least six months between the original El Paso zero tolerance test run in November 2017 and the beginning of border-wide zero tolerance on May 4, 2018, yet didn’t fix the information-technology problems.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.