President Trump showed Wednesday he’s ready for a partisan slugfest.

On Twitter, the president tweeted out a fabricated image of his head superimposed on the bare-chested, muscular body of Rocky Balboa, the iconic boxer played by Sylvester Stallone in a series of films.

The photo apparently was inspired by a poster for “Rocky III,” with the fighter sporting a championship belt and bright red boxing gloves. The tweet bore no caption, and it was posted while Mr. Trump was playing golf at his resort in southern Florida.

Like most guys, the president’s actual physique doesn’t measure up to Rocky. Mr. Trump is 6-foot-3 and weighs 243 pounds. Within two hours of its posting, the photo had about 200,000 “likes” on Twitter.

