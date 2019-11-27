One of the U.S. diplomats who was a star witness at last week’s Democratic impeachment hearings is being accused of sexual misconduct.

Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, reportedly assaulted three women over a decade ago via forcible kissing and exposing himself.

The accusations were made public Wednesday afternoon in a report by ProPublica and Portland Monthly.

According to the report, all three women said they were retaliated against professionally after they rebuffed Mr. Sondland.

The women — Nicole Vogel, Jana Solis and Natalie Sept — were named in the report and, according to ProPublica, friends recalled contemporaneous complaints about the purported misconduct.

All three women gave detailed accounts of the circumstances, Mr. Sondland’s behavior and subsequent professional damage.

Mr. Sondland denied the accusations to ProPublica and his attorneys provided rebuttals to all three accounts.

“In decades of my career in business and civic affairs, my conduct can be affirmed by hundreds of employees and colleagues with whom I have worked in countless circumstances,” Mr. Sondland said in a statement posted at ProPublica. “These untrue claims of unwanted touching and kissing are concocted and, I believe, coordinated for political purposes. They have no basis in fact, and I categorically deny them.”

Sondland attorney Jim McDermott also accused the three women and ProPublica of political retaliation.

“Given the timing of your intended story, a reasonable conclusion to be drawn is that you are attempting to affect Ambassador Sondland’s credibility as a fact witness in the pending impeachment inquiry,” he wrote. “Given the politically charged climate in which current events are unfolding, some might consider this to be veiled witness tampering.”

