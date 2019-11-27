One of the U.S. diplomats who was a star witness at last week’s Democratic impeachment hearings is being accused of sexual misconduct.

Gordon Sondland, ambassador to the European Union, reportedly assaulted three women over a decade ago via forcible kissing and exposing himself.

The accusations were made public Wednesday afternoon in a report by ProPublica and Portland Monthly.

According to the report, all three women said they were retaliated against professionally after they rebuffed Mr. Sondland.

The women — Nicole Vogel, Jana Solis and Natalie Sept — were named in the report and, according to ProPublica, friends recalled contemporaneous complaints about the purported misconduct.

All three women gave detailed accounts of the circumstances, Mr. Sondland’s behavior and subsequent professional damage. Mr. Sondland denied the accusations to ProPublica and his attorneys provided rebuttals to all three accounts.

“In decades of my career in business and civic affairs, my conduct can be affirmed by hundreds of employees and colleagues with whom I have worked in countless circumstances,” Mr. Sondland said in a statement posted at ProPublica. “These untrue claims of unwanted touching and kissing are concocted and, I believe, coordinated for political purposes. They have no basis in fact, and I categorically deny them.”

Ms. Vogel claims that she sought Mr. Sondland out as an investor in her magazine. After giving her a tour of one of his Portland hotels, she said Mr. Sondland tried to kiss her before she left one of the hotel rooms, which she rejected. She also recounts a car ride where he placed his hand on her thigh, but she “clamped her own hand on top of his so he couldn’t move it any further up her thigh.”

After that ride, Ms. Vogel said Mr. Sondland suddenly pulled out of the deal to invest $25,000 in her magazine and instead would only give $10,000 if she raised $100,000 herself.

Ms. Vogel’s magazine Portland Monthly also published the ProPublica article, though it notes she was not involved in editorial decisions.

Ms. Solis said Mr. Sondland “slap[ped] me on the ass” after a business meeting in 2008, and then met him at his house to maintain the business relationship where he exposed himself to her in his pool house.

She recounted a third encounter where Mr. Sondland brought her up to his penthouse as she was inspecting one of his hotels and forcibly kissed her.

After she rejected his advances, she received a call from Mr. Sondland where he was “screaming” about insurance issues.

Ms. Sept said she had met Mr. Sondland multiple times before going to dinner with him to discuss a potential job offer. She said the dinner was mostly friendly, but as she cut the evening short he tried to kiss her. She said she never heard about the job offer after that dinner.

Sondland attorney Jim McDermott told ProPublica the former hotelier recounted meeting all the women, but denied any wrongdoing or inappropriate interactions.

Mr. Sondland was approved as the ambassador to the European Union in June 2018.

He’s found himself at the center of the impeachment hearings as one of the handful of officials working on securing a White House meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky.

He told lawmakers that the president’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani was seeking a quid pro quo for investigations into Vice President Joe Biden and his son over Hunter Biden’s lucrative job with energy-company Burisma and allegations of 2016 election interference in Ukraine.

Mr. Sondland also said he believed that quid pro quo extended to military aid for Ukraine, but he did not hear directly from any official on that front.

Mr. Sondland’s lawyer suggested that the accusations against his client surfaced because of the impeachment inquiry.

“Given the timing of your intended story, a reasonable conclusion to be drawn is that you are attempting to affect Ambassador Sondland’s credibility as a fact witness in the pending impeachment inquiry,” Mr. McDermott wrote. “Given the politically charged climate in which current events are unfolding, some might consider this to be veiled witness tampering.”

